Hyderabad: 15 containment zones of Nampally de-sealed

Hyderabad: 15 containment zones of Nampally assembly constituency were opened on Thursday. These containment zones were sealed in areas like Bazaar Ghat, Church Road, Humayun Nagar, Chintal Basti, Mallepally, New Mallepally, Moghal Ground, Bharat Ground, Habeeb Nagar, Bharat Ground 2, AC Guard, Chintal Basti, Humayun Nagar, Afzal Sagar Mallepally, Dargah Ganje Shaheedaan Asif Nagar, Muradnagar Kunta and Priya Colony. All the barricades were removed on Thursday.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday had demanded some relaxation in containment zones which reported no new case of Covid-19 for 15 days. The Hyderabad MP suggested that the affected household and its immediate neighbours be treated as the containment zone while some relaxations be given in the rest of the area.

Owaisi, in a series of tweets, said that there were a total of 215 containment zones in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

There were 114 containment zones in Hyderabad Parliament constituency and adjoining Nampally Assembly constituency, and 40 of them have been cleared, including the areas of Karwan, Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma, Mehdipatnam and Goshamahal, he said.

