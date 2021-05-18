Hyderabad: 16-year-old girl ends life

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old girl has committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling.

The girl, a student of class X student used to chat with strangers for long hours on her mobile phone.

Noticing her behaviour, her father had scolded her many times in the past. However, she did not change her behaviour. There were many heated exchanges between both of them. On Saturday, when her father was at work, his neighbour called him to inform him that his daughter committed suicide. She was found hanging from the ceiling with a saree.