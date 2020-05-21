Hyderabad: 16-year-old girl goes missing from home

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old girl, student of class 10 went missing from her home located at Mallapur in Nacharam.

As per the details of the case, the girl is missing since Tuesday.

After failing to find the girl, her parents approached police station and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint received from the parents of the girl, police registered a case.

Investigation is going on.

