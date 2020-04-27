Hyderabad: Youth dies after wall collapses following heavy rain

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old Hyderabad youth succumbed to his injuries after a wall from a neighbouring building fell on his roof.

According to police, heavy rains led to the collapse of the wall, passing through the tin roof of the residence of Ritesh, who was sleeping in his house at Mangalhat area here. He sustained a severe head injury.

Brought dead

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Later, Ritesh’s body was shifted to the government hospital for Periodic Medical Examination (PME).

Case against neighbour

Thereafter, a case was registered against the neighbour under Section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Source: ANI

