Hyderabad: 22-year-old arrested for cyberstalking and harassment

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police arrested a 22-year-old boy on the grounds of cyberstalking and harassment. Bharat Kumar, a 3rd year BA student from Mahbubnagar created profiles on the adult dating apps Locanto and Skokka. He represented himself as a male escort on these apps. Upon receiving no response on the apps, Bharath randomly looked for people on various social media platforms.

He befriended the victim on Instagram and invited the victim to chat on Google Hangouts. He collected all personal details and started harassing the victim. He also created a fake profile on Instagram and posted personal photos, family photos, and contact details of the victim. He also started blackmailing the victim for money.

After a thorough investigation, Rachakonda police collected technical evidence and arrested Bharat. A case has been booked against him and he is sent to judicial custody.