Hyderabad: 24-year-old youth dies during nap

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old youth tragically died in his sleep on Wednesday. This incident took place at Saidabad Colony.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, the youth who is identified as Arun Kumar, a native of Sangareddy district was residing with his family in Hyderabad.

On Wednesday evening after returning from some work, he had lunch and then went to take a nap.

Later, when the family members tried to wake up him, he did not respond. They took him to the hospitals. Doctors at the hospital declared him dead.

Police registered a case and started investigation.