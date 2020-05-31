Hyderabad: 25-year-old youth murdered in Old City

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old youth was murdered by three persons on Saturday night after heated arguments over financial issues. This incident took place at Mir Alam Tank area.

Murder at Mir Alam Tank area

As per the details of the case, the youth, Mohammed had went to the area along with three persons, Syed Sajid, Sadiq and Azhar. After reaching the spot, they indulged in heated argument. Later, the three persons murdered the youth with a sharp weapon.

Up on receiving the information, Bahadurpura Police reached the spot. The body of the victim was shifted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for postmortem examination.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

