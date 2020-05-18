Hyderabad: 28-year-old woman commits suicide due to harassment

Hyderabad: In yet another case of crime against women, a man allegedly harassed his wife, aged 28 years. Later, she committed suicide by hanging herself. This incident took place in the area which falls under the jurisdiction of Rajendranagar Police Station.

As per the details of the case, the woman who is identified as Sajida Begum was married to Younus Khan nine years ago. The couple has three daughters and a son. At the time of the suicide, the woman was pregnant with her fifth child.

The parents of the woman alleged that Yonus was harassing Sajida. It is also alleged that he was also not allowing her to go to the parent’s house.

Depressed over the alleged harassment, the woman committed suicide.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.