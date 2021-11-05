Hyderabad: 30-yr-old man convicted for abetting lover’s suicide

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man, Gujju Gheethakrishna, was convicted for abetting the suicide of his lover and sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment by a sessions court here on November 2.

A case was registered against the accused by the Trimulgherry Police based on a complaint of the father of the woman, Bhagya Sri Reddy, who died by suicide.

The victim had reportedly hung herself to death using a saree on June 12, 2014. The incident came to light when her father found her hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom. She was rushed to the Oxygen Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

After the father filed a complaint, the police discovered that the victim took the extreme step after her lover had declined to marry her.

He was booked under section 306 (Abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and was sentenced to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rupees Twenty Thousand.