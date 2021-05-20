Hyderabad: 32-year-old newly-wed ends life after losing job

Hyderabad: A 32-year old newly married man allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday night due to depression over losing his job in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The deceased, Sanjeev, hailing from Puppalaguda village reportedly hung himself to death from a ceiling fan at his home on Tuesday night.

Sanjeev had married Divya Agarwal in December 2020. He worked as a software professional at Gachibowli along with Divya but lost his job soon after. Since then, he had been battling depression over the same. As per the media reports, Sanjeev and his wife on May 15 went to a relative’s house at Nizampet and returned home on Tuesday morning.

Later, the same day after having dinner, Sanjeev went to his room around 10 p.m. and did not come back. Sanjeev’s brother Rajeev broke open the door when he did not return after a long time, and found Sanjeev hanging from the ceiling. A suicide note recovered stated that he had been depressed over failure of job and financial problems.

Based on a complaint from Rajeev, the police registered a case and further investigation is underway.