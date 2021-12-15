Hyderabad: 33 motorists held for drunk driving by Cyberabad cops

Hyderabad: 33 persons booked for drunk driving by the Cyberabad Police over the last six days, have been sent to jail. The fine collected from the violators amounts to Rs 16.1 lakh.

As part of their routine check, the Cyberabad police booked a total of 396 people for drunk driving or for not having a driving licence. These people were booked between December 6 to December 11. According to a report by Telangana Today, the police said, “All those caught were produced before a court, which imposed a total fine of Rs 16.1 lakh on the violators and over Rs 2 lakh on those driving without a licence.”

The police further said, “12 persons caught at Miyapur were imprisoned for drunk driving, followed by Balanagar with 8 persons, Kukatpally with 5 persons, Madhapur and Gachibowli with four persons each.”

Licences of all those caught drunk are now sent to the Regional Transport Authority, for their suspension.