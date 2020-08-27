Hyderabad: 4 COVID affected prisoners escape from Gandhi hospital

Hyderabad: In a sensational incident four under trial prisoners who were undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital on wee hours of Thursday escaped from the COVID-19 ward.

According to the sources, M.Javeed an accused of Tandur police station, Mohammed Abdul Arbaz accused in Rajendra Nagar police station, P.Narshimha andSama Sunder all under trial prisoners who were tested positive for corona virus were admitted into Gandhi Hospital in Secundrabad.

While undergoing treatment four prisoners allegedly gave a slip to the police guard manning the prisoner’s ward and escape from the hospital.

Chilkalaguda police have registered a case and a manhunt has been launched by the police.