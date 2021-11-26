Hyderabad: 4-day music fest in memory of Pt Jasraj to be held

Hyderabad: Celebrating Indian Musician Pandit Jasraj, the 49th “Pandit Motiram Pandit Maniram Sangeet Samaroah” will be held in the Hyderabad from November 27 to 30 at the open air amphitheatre centre for Cultural Resources and Training in Hi-Tech city.

According to Durga Jasraj, daughter of Pandit Jasraj, the festival will continue the tradition of past 48 years aimed at marking Pandi Jasraj’s presence in his very own city of Hyderabad. She also said that over the years, the music festival has served as a platform for the most iconic musicians in the country.

“We will be celebrating the 50th Samaroha next year as our country celebrates Amrit Mahotsav, the 75 years of Indian independence. For 47 years Pandit Jasraj, hosted this annual ritual of Sangeet Samaroha in Hyderabad, all by himself without seeking any support or sponsorship from anyone,” Durga Jasraj said.

Durga Jasraj pointed out that Pandit Jasraj always considered himself a Hyderabadi and a son of this soil. This program has several interesting elements this year to evoke the interest of music connoisseurs. It’s a four-day festival. We have a performance by Viraj Joshi, grandson of Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, to celebrate the centenary year of his grandfather.

Schedule for the festival:

November 27, 2021: Mewati Prayer by Vidwan U Rajesh,

Dr. Ashwini Bhide Deshpande and Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar (Jasrangi Jugalbandi)

November 28 2021: Performance by Viraj Joshi, Pandit Rattan Mohan Sharma, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia

November 29 2021: Performance by Ritesh and Rajnish Mishra, Pandit Yogesh Samsi with Swapnil Yashwant and Ustad Rashid Khan.

November 30 2021: Special Performance of Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj, recreated live with performances by Pandit Rattan Mohan Sharma (Spiritual Music – Shlok), Pandit Uday Bhawalkar (Dhrupad), Pandit Niraj Parikh, Ankita, Swar (Hindustani Classical), Ramakant Gaekwad (Thumri), Ustad Anwar Khan Mangniyar (Rajasthani Folk – Haveli Sangeet), Ustad Munnawar Masoom (Sufi, Qawwali), All together – Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudeva will be held.