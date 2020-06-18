Hyderabad: 4 IPS officers in Telangana promoted

By SM Bilal Updated: June 18, 2020, 9:23 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana Government on Thursday promoted four IGP rank officers. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has released orders in this regard.

Four officers belonging to 1995 IPS batch, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat Police Commissioner Rachakonda, Swati Lakra Women Safety wing, RS Praveen Kumar Secretary TSWREIS and VV Srinivas Rao Chairman State level police recruitment board have been promoted to the rank of Additional Director General of Police. All the promoted officers have been retained at the present postings.

According to the sources in the next couple of days the Government is likely to go for ahead with major IPS re-shuffle in the state.

