Hyderabad: 45 days traffic restrictions for Numaish 2022

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Friday announced 45 days traffic restrictions in wake of Numaish-2022.

In a notification, the Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand directed that in order to facilitate proper control and regulation of traffic, in view of the 81st All India Industrial Exhibition to be held at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, Hyderabad, certain traffic restrictions are being enforced from January 1st to February 1,5 2022.

In view of Numaish, the police have requested the public to take alternate routes and avail the public Transport system like RTC Buses and Metro Rail Services to avoid traffic congestion and parking problems and co-operate with the police personnel on duty.

Traffic Diversions will be inforce from 4pm in the evening to midnight everyday till the completion of the Exhibition.

Diversion Routes:

RTC District Buses, Private Buses and Heavy Vehicles coming from SA bazaar, and Jambagh side intending to go towards Nampally side will be diverted at MJ Market towards Abids.

RTC District Buses, Private Buses, and Heavy Vehicles coming from Police Control Room & Basheer Bagh intending to go towards Nampally will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump and BJR Statue towards Abids.

The Heavy and Light Goods Vehicles coming from Begum Bazar Chatri and intending to go towards Malakunta will be diverted at the Alaska junction towards Darusalam and Ek minar, Nampally.

The Heavy and Light Goods Vehicles including DCM’s coming from Darusalam (Goshamahal Road) intending to go towards Afzalgunj or Abids will be diverted at Alaska towards Begum Bazar, City College, Nayapool.

The Heavy and Light Goods Vehicles including RTC busses coming from Moosa Bowli / Bhadurpura side intending to go towards Nampally will be diverted at City College towards Nayapool & MJ Market.