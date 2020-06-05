Hyderabad: 48 PG doctors test positive for COVID -19 so far

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad, a total of 48 PG doctors have been tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the report, out of these doctors, 17 are from Osmania Medical College.

32 doctors tested positive: T-JUDA

The Telangana-Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) has said that 32 doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 in Osmania Medical College affiliated hospitals.

“32 working doctors have been tested positive for coronavirus till now. As COVID-19 cases are increasing day by day in our state especially in the GHMC area and also nearly 32 Doctors tested positive in Osmania Medical College affiliated hospitals (many tests reports awaited),” Uma Nagendra Vishnu, President, T-JUDA said.

“We have requested the Health Department to continue self-imposed quarantine roster duties to all healthcare workers to avoid exposure and to maintain reserve workforce but with at least 7 days self imposed quarantine duration,” he stated.

Vishnu further said that the Telangana government had issued a circular and a committee was constituted to provide accommodation to willing healthcare workers.

“Many healthcare workers are afraid of their family members getting infected and are requesting accommodation as per the circular. Hence, we requested the Health Department to provide accommodation to willing healthcare workers. PPE kits and N-95 masks provided for duty are of poor quality and are intermittently and insufficiently supplied,” he stated.

Coronavirus in other hospitals

Coronavirus also infected two doctors from Gandhi Medical College, five from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences. Two professors, one ex-professor and three associate professors at Petlaburj Maternity Hospital are also tested positive for COVID-19.

Source: With inputs from ANI

