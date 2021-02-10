Hyderabad: 60-70% road accident victims are of bikers and pedestrians says police

Hyderabad: As many as 60-70 % of road accident victims are bikers and pedestrians, with many of the cases being related to not following lane discipline by motorcyclists.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic), Cyberabad, “Bikers do not wear high quality helmets. Few of them ride rashly in heavy traffic and ride very close to heavy vehicles. They also enter the highway without proper observation”, he stated during a road safety virtual meet which was jointly organized by the Society for Cyberabad security council and Cyberabad Police.

To counter the increase in numbers of accidents in the city, Kumar stated that, “The Cyberabad Traffic Police has set up seven check posts with dedicated teams working round the clock, whose work will be not to allow any two-wheeler to ride without wearing proper helmets by both the rider and the pillion rider.”

With the help of CCTV footage, the police are taking action on riders taking part in midnight races, by booking cases against them and confiscating their license.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police is also coordinating with the GHMC for the safety of the pedestrians by setting up multiple constructions of foot paths, foot over bridges, road cross markings, sign boards, etc.

About 14 new foot over bridges and 31 exclusive pedestrian road crossings are under process.

The traffic police are in the forefront of leveraging digital technology. The best example is contactless and cashless e-challans and Telangana is the first state in the country to initiate this.

The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) project which is being implemented by L&T has many analytics and AI based projects. It is a digital platform that helps the police minimize the manual efforts and bring down the violations.