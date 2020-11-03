Hyderabad: 80-year-old slips into nala and dies during her morning walk

Hyderabad: During a morning walk on Tuesday, an 80-year-old woman accidentally slipped into nala. The incident occurred at Gaddi Annaram division in Hyderabad.

The woman was identified as Saroja, a resident of Sharada Nagar.

According to the police, the woman slipped into the nala at Saroornagar lake and her body was found at the nala in Hanuman Nagar of Chaitanyapuri. The police recovered the body and sent to a hospital for autopsy.

Watch the YouTube video on siasat Tv

Boy drowns in well

In another incident a 15-year-old boy died after he fell into a well at a temple in Meerpet, on Tuesday. A boy was identified as Karthik, who was a Class 10 student.

The boy went to the Kashi Bugga temple and was he slipped into the well while standing on the steps. Karthik who did not know swimming drowned before.

The police retrieved the body from well and handed over to the family after post-mortem. The case is being investigated.