Hyderabad: A Sikh Seva Society helping those under home isolation with oxygen

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing crisis of medical oxygen for the COVID treatment, youngsters from a Sikh Seva Society have come forward to help the needy with the life-saving gas to those getting treatment under home isolation in Hyderabad.

These young boys helping the needy who have been tested positive for COVID-19 and are in need of oxygen. Under their services, they are also providing the required medicines and free ration to them amid the COVID-triggered lockdown in the state.

Charanjeet Singh Kohli, speaking to ANI, said that they are upholding the teaching of their gurus in terms of service to humanity. “Amid this crisis, it is very important to serve the humankind. We were taught that service to humankind is of the utmost importance and that is why under our seva society we are providing the needy people with much-need oxygen to those who have been tested positive for COVID-19 and are unable afford oxygen cylinders or oxygen concentrators,” Kohli added.

He further mentioned, “As the society name says Nishkam- unbiased, this service is open to all people irrespective of their caste, creed and religious beliefs. We belive in serving humanity.”

Kunaldeep Singh, another member of the Society, said “We have been able to help over 100 families amidst the COVID second wave by providing them with much-needed oxygen and medicine. He further mentioned that they are also helping the poor families with free ration.

Singh added that initially when this Seva Society has been formed, they had only two oxygen cylinder but as the team grew, they were able to procure more oxygen cylinders and currently have 25 oxygen cylinders and 10 oxygen concentrators. He said that all this service is being done by the donation done by various individuals and organisations to help people fight the virus.