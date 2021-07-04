Hyderabad: Aakar Asha Hospital decides to offer free plastic surgery

Hyderabad: N Swain Memorial Trust’s Aakar Asha Hospital which is located at Kukatpally, Hyderabad decided to offer free plastic surgery to those who are suffering from birth defects, burn deformities, etc.

According to a report published in New Indian Express, the hospital’s team of doctors led by Dr. Bharatendu Swain has been providing service to poor people for the past 7-8 years. Now, the hospital decided to discontinue the screening process to identify poor persons as it is going to provide free service to everyone who wants to under surgery.

The hospital took this decision considering the difficulties being faced by society due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is plastic surgery?

It is a surgical process to restore, reconstruct or alter the human body. There are two types of surgery i.e., reconstructive surgery and cosmetic surgery.

Reconstructive surgery is meant to reconstruct body parts whereas the aim of cosmetic surgery is to improve its appearance.

Plastic surgery in Hyderabad

Although the surgery is not famous in all sections of the society in Hyderabad, it is performed in various hospitals in the city.

People in the city usually opt for it when they want to correct deformities. Some of them even go for it to improve their appearance.