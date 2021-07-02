Hyderabad: ACB carry out searches at Exhibition society’s office

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 2nd July 2021 6:59 pm IST
A team of ACB officials carrying out searches at Exhibition Society's office at Nampally on Friday

Hyderabad: A team of state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday carried out searches at Exhibition society’s office located in Nampally.

According to the sources, amid certain allegations of misappropriation of society funds, the ACB swung into action and carried out searches at the society’s office in the city.

A team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) city range Srikanth reached the society and started checking the accounts and other documents too.

MS Education Academy

The crackdown by the ACB on the exhibition society holds relevance since its former president Eatala Rajender, who was also the former health minister was removed by the Chief Minister Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao recently.

“At this juncture we cannot reveal details about the ongoing search at the Exhibition society office, once the operation ends an official statement will be released” said a senior ACB official.

Every year Exhibition society organises All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) but due to pandemic, the event 2021 was cancelled.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button