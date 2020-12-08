Hyderabad: Activists stage protest to express solidarity with farmers

News DeskUpdated: 8th December 2020 8:28 pm IST

Hyderabad: A group of social activists in Hyderabad organised a protest against the farm laws and expressed solidarity with the protesting farmers across the country.

A large number of protestors gathered at the historic Charminar agitating the new farm bill. The protest call was given by Activists Forum and APYS. Noted activists Ms. Jaswin Kaur, Ms. Sarah Mathew, Ms. Annie Hassan, Bandi Kiran, Brother Vaeghese from Montford Institute and Advocate Mr. Parshuraj addressed the protestors.

They said that the new farm laws have snatched the legal rights of farmers guaranteed by the Constitution of India. The farmer can no longer knock on the doors of justice in case of a grievance against the Central and State Governments, officers or the big corporates.

“By removing the Essential Commodities tag, these bills have paved the way for hoarding and subsequent price rise of essential commodities such as rice,” they said, adding that this will not only break the backbone of our predominantly agricultural economy but also adversely impact the common man who is already reeling under the economic devastation of the lockdown.

Social activist and founder of Sakina Foundation Asif Hussain Sohail hold a silent protest at Tolichowki extending his support to agitating farmers.

READ:  Telangana adds 631 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,467
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News DeskUpdated: 8th December 2020 8:28 pm IST
Back to top button