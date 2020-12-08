Hyderabad: Activists stage protest to express solidarity with farmers

Hyderabad: A group of social activists in Hyderabad organised a protest against the farm laws and expressed solidarity with the protesting farmers across the country.

A large number of protestors gathered at the historic Charminar agitating the new farm bill. The protest call was given by Activists Forum and APYS. Noted activists Ms. Jaswin Kaur, Ms. Sarah Mathew, Ms. Annie Hassan, Bandi Kiran, Brother Vaeghese from Montford Institute and Advocate Mr. Parshuraj addressed the protestors.

They said that the new farm laws have snatched the legal rights of farmers guaranteed by the Constitution of India. The farmer can no longer knock on the doors of justice in case of a grievance against the Central and State Governments, officers or the big corporates.

“By removing the Essential Commodities tag, these bills have paved the way for hoarding and subsequent price rise of essential commodities such as rice,” they said, adding that this will not only break the backbone of our predominantly agricultural economy but also adversely impact the common man who is already reeling under the economic devastation of the lockdown.

Social activist and founder of Sakina Foundation Asif Hussain Sohail hold a silent protest at Tolichowki extending his support to agitating farmers.