Hyderabad: Adulterated tea powder preparation, 16 arrested

Hyderabad: The officials of the CCS and Suryapet Town-1 police carried out a joint operation in Suryapet, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry to seize 45 quintals of fake tea powder and arrest 16 persons.

During the raid, the police seized food colour and machines used for preparing the adulterated tea powder.

Presenting the culprits before the media the Superintendent of Police Rajendra Prasad said the police teams raided units at Suryapet, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry to seize the spurious tea powder and detain the culprits.

According to the SP, the raids on Vijayawada and Rajahmundry were carried out on information of an arrested person.

Among those arrested 10 persons are from Suryapet district while the remaining 6 are from Andhra Pradesh.

From the preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that there are still 24 more people involved in the marketing of adulterated tea powder.