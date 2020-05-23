Hyderabad: AIMIM MLA Ahmed Balala booked under SC/ST act

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have registered a case under SC/ST atrocities act against the AIMIM Malakpet legislator Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, The case was registered on the complaint of BJP National SC Morcha secretary Bangaru Shruthi.

Shruthi, who is the daughter of former National BJP President Bangaru Laxman on May 9, had filed a complaint with the Chaderghat police station in which she alleged that on May 7, Ahmed Balala had visited the Kamal Nagar under Chaderghat police station following an alleged sexual assault on a Dalit minor girl.

Shruthi alleged that there the MLA spotted a delegation of BJP leaders and inquired with them about all the persons who were present there. During the interaction, the MLA allegedly used a derogatory word “Third Class Waley, Chor Log” to describe the BJP leaders. The act of the MLA is humiliating and he has allegedly used her in the name of caste.

Chaderghat police registered a case against the legislator under IPC section 509(Intending to insult the modesty of a woman, utters any word, makes any sound, or gesture) and 3(1)r of SC ST POA ACT.





Copy of FIR issued against AIMIM MLA in Chaderghat Police station

On May 21, Bangaru Strathy staged a hunger strike protest at police station for in action of police against the MIM MLA and demanded Chaderghat police to issue FIR against the legislator since there is a prima facie evidence against him.



Mohammed Shakeel, a resident of Kamal Nagar who claims to be a local MIM activist of Malakpet allegedly sexually exploited a 16 year old minor dalit girl. Chaderghat police have registered a case against him under IPC sections, POCSO Act and SC,ST atrocities act. He was sent t o judicial remand. The FIR No.118/2020 reveals that accused had allegedly insulted girl of her caste and threatened victim of being an MIM work

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.