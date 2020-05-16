Hyderabad Airport facilitates 8th Vande Bharat evacuation flight

Hyderabad: Amid the global pandemic Covid-19, Govt. of India has taken its ever off-shore evacuation drive to airlift the stranded Indian Citizens under its Vande Bharat Mission. Contributing towards this national cause, GMR led Hyderabad International Airport handled its 8th Vande Bharat Arrivals Evacuation Flight on Saturday 16th May 2020.

The Air India AI 1839 flight from Newark (USA) Via Delhi landed at Hyderabad International Airport today at 03:14 AM (Morning) with 121 passengers. All arriving passengers were serviced through the fully sanitized International Arrivals of the Main Passenger Terminal of GMR Hyderabad International Airport.

Passengers arriving at Hyderabad Airport on Saturday.



To facilitate the arriving passengers and aircraft crew, the Hyderabad International Airport has kept the international arrivals and the entire stretch right from the aerobridge to the arrivals ramp fully sanitized and fumigated, this included – sanitization of every nook & corner of building and public areas including washrooms, chairs, counters, trolleys, railings, doors, lifts, escalator’s etc. The airport also enforced the social distancing among passengers right from the aerobridge to across the terminal.

Evacuees arriving at Hyderabad Airport

All arriving passengers and aircraft crew were brought out from the aircraft in a batch of 20-25 persons each. Each passenger/crew was screened by the Thermal Cameras positioned at the aerobridge exit under supervision of the Airport Health officials (APHO) as per the directives of MoH&FW (Ministry of Health & Family Welfare) prior to Immigration formalities.

Safety measures

After the health screening of passengers, CISF personnel in their protective gears escorted the group of passengers to immigration clearance.

Glass shields were provided at each manned immigration counter to avoid any personal contact between the passengers and Immigration officers. Each counter had specified social distancing norms in place.

The concerned Airline, their Ground Handling Staff and airport personnel were available to guide the passengers and to enforce the social distancing norms.

Every baggage was sanitized by the disinfection tunnel integrated to the baggage belt as arranged by the airport. The baggage trolleys were kept fully sanitized for passengers’ use.

The passengers were also provided seating arrangement with complimentary boxes of food.

As per the govt’s norm the passengers were taken for mandatory 14 day quarantine at the designated locations in the city.

Emergency services

To meet this emergency requirement, apart from the State/Central Govt. representatives, State Police, CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), Immigration, Customs, a select group of personnel from GHIAL Terminal Operations, Airside Operations, AOCC (Airport Operations & Control Center), ATC (Air Traffic Control), IT Team, Landside Security, Airline Ground Handlers, ARFF (Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting) services, RAXA security, Trolley Operators, Housekeeping Staff, among others were available to ensure safe and seamless arrivals of the passengers.

Till 16th May 2020, Hyderabad Airport has handled eight (08) Vande Bharat evacuation flights receiving over 1200 Indian nationals stranded in various countries viz. USA, Kuwait, UAE, UK, Manila, Kuala Lampur, etc.

Till 16th May 2020, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has handled 12 departures evacuation flights serving close to 1000 foreign nationals who were repatriated by various special relief flights from Hyderabad city to the countries viz. the UK, the UAE, the US, Kenya, and Germany.

