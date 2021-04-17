Hyderabad airport offers luxury commute to passengers

Hyderabad: Imagine you land at the airport and a Lambhorgini waiting for you to pick you up? Fancy, isn’t it? It is now possible at Hyderabad international airport.

Proving true to the city’s luxurious Nizami style, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) is now offering luxury cars waiting to pick you up right after you land at the airport.

In a first-of-its-kind, the airport authority will provide rich four-wheel drives from the airport to your given destination, for the people who prefer luxurious pickups.

The ranges of cars being provided at GMR Hyderabad international airport are Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, Jaguar F Type, Lamborghini Gallardo, Lexus ES 300h, Audi A3 Cabriolet, Mercedes Benz E 250, BMW 3GT, BMW 7 Series, Ford Mustang, Volvo S 60, Maserati Ghibli, Toyota Fortuner, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and many more options are available.

You can even have options for self-drive or chauffeur service. One can book it in advance before landing at the RGIA. All the cars will ensure the safety of the travelers and follow all COVID-19 related protocols, including sanitization.