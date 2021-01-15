Hyderabad Airport receives direct flight from Chicago

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Airport on Friday received Air India’s direct flight from Chicago at 00:58 hrs (local time). Although, it was scheduled to land at 00:40 hrs, the flight got delayed. The national carrier will operate the flight every week.

According to the Telangana Today report, every week, the flight AI 108 will start its journey from Chicago at 21:30 hrs (local time) on Wednesday. It will reach Hyderabad at 00:40 hrs (local time) on Friday.

The return flight AI 107 will start from Hyderabad Airport at 12:50 hrs (local time) on Friday to reach Chicago at 18:05 hrs (local time) on the same day.

The duration of the journey from Chicago to Hyderabad is 15 hours 40 minutes whereas, from Hyderabad to Chicago, it is 16 hours 45 minutes.

Direct flight from Hyderabad Airport to Chicago will improve convenience

Direct flight from Hyderabad to Chicago will also improve convenience of passengers originating from nearby cities like Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Rajahmundry, Bhopal, and Tirupati.

This flight was the need of the hour as the diaspora from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is one of the fastest growing community in the US. As per some estimates, every fourth student travelling abroad for studies from India is from these states.

Other direct flights

Other direct flights from India to the USA include non-stop flights from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington DC, San Francisco and Chicago, from Mumbai to Newark and New York and from Bengaluru to San Francisco.