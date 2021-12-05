Hyderabad airport reduces cost of RT-PCR tests after complaint

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th December 2021 8:44 pm IST
Hyderabad: Mapmygenome lab for RTPCR testing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), has reduced the cost of an RTPCR test to Rupees 750, following a show-cause notice issued on Saturday, by the state’s Director of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPH&FW), in this regard.

Earlier passengers were forced to pay higher amounts for reports to be released. The lab charged passengers rupees 4500 for a “rapid” RTPCR test that guaranteed a report within 45 minutes of testing.

The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPH&FW) had issued the notice to Mapmygenome India Limited laboratory for allegedly charging passengers more than Rs 500 for COVID-19 RT-PCR tests at the RGIA.

DPH&FW had received complaints from international passengers who alleged that the lab charged passengers more than the rate prescribed by the Telangana government.

The laboratory had been given 48 hours to reply, failing which the DPH&FW would take action against them based on available materials.

The Mapmygenome lab at the RGIA, an ICMR and NABL certified laboratory, was launched in November 2020 to ease travel for passengers having onward connections, who may be in need of mandatory RT-PCR tests. The lab operates 24/7 for passengers and airport personnel.

