Hyderabad Airport resumes direct connection with Dubai

By Sameer Updated: 11th September 2020 10:20 am IST
Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport on Thursday resumed its direct connection with Dubai under ‘air transport bubbles’ as part of efforts of the union government to restart international air connectivity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport statement

A GMR Hyderabad International Airport statement said that the first flight from Dubai arrived at 8:25 am on Thursday with the first departure from Hyderabad at 10 am.

“The UAE-based Emirates airline would be operating three times weekly every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Any passenger can book a ticket from Hyderabad to Dubai as per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. All passengers will have to adhere to the COVID-19 safety guidelines,” the statement said.

READ:  Land sharks gobble Waqf land worth Rs 1 lakh crore in Telangana

Emirates flights

The arrival and departure of the Emirates flights were handled as per the safety protocol through the fully sanitized International Arrivals and Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) of the airport, which have been kept ready for flight operations, the statement said.

It said mandatory screening and safety measures were in place during the flight’s handling to protect against COVID-19 threat including thermal screening for passengers and mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.

Source: ANI
Categories
Hyderabad NewsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close