Hyderabad airport uses video analytics to enhance passenger safety

Hyderabad: In order to ensure COVID–19 pandemic protocols are adhered at the airport for the safety of passengers and staff working, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has introduced a smart queue system to reduce waiting time at passengers touch point.

GHIAL has collaborated with technology partner AllGoVision Technologies, in this implementation.

This smart queue management solution uses advanced camera based Video Analytics which helps the GMR Hyderabad international airport staff to constantly monitor various key parameters such as peak passenger waiting time and take corrective actions as needed which are very essential for the safety of both passengers and airport staff in these pandemic times.

The advanced video analytics platform analyses the video feed from various cameras and uses Deep Learning based Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to accurately estimate passenger statistics over time.

In addition to Queue Management analytics, GHIAL is also using the technology for enhanced security such as camera tampering, loitering, parking violation, object classification, wrong way detection and left object detection.

Mr. Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL, said, “Passenger safety is the key concern in the present pandemic times. With this smart queue management technology, security and safety takes the airport experience one notch higher and creates passenger confidence while ensuring seamless operations.”

Mr. K Srinivasan, CEO-AllGoVision, said, “Leveraging the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technology, our detailed Queue Management solution aids in providing accurate business intelligence for managing people at Airport entrance, service counters, security booths and immigration counters.”

A seamless contact-less boarding experience for passengers include thermal scanning of every departing passenger, the availability of automatic hand sanitizer dispensers at various places, staggered seating arrangements, remote information desk where passengers’ queries will be answered without physical presence, allocation of entry gates and check-in islands for departure passengers to encourage compliance of social distancing norms and minimize human contact at the airport to mention a few.