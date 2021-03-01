Hyderabad airport wins ACI, ASQ best airport award 2020

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International airport has been awarded the title ‘Best Airport by Size and Region’ by Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey for the year 2020.

The city’s international airport has received the award in the Asia-Pacific region for 2020, in the 15-25 million passengers per annum (MPPA) category.

Speaking about this recognition, Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, said, “We feel honored that our passengers have chosen us as the Best Airport in the annual ASQ survey 2020 conducted by ACI. This milestone echoes the rigor and teamwork of our stakeholders including DGCA, CISF, BCAS, AAI, immigration, Customs, Airlines; our employees and all business partners / vendors, who are working at the airport towards a common goal to serve our customers. We are also thankful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for their support.”

The Hyderabad airport has consistently been ranked in ACI, ASQ Passenger survey among the Global top three airports for 9 consecutive years (2009 to 2017) including World No. 1 position for 4 times in 2009, 2010, 2016 & 2017 in 5 – 15 MPPA category; it ranked World No. 4 in 2018 in 15 – 25 MPPA category.

Recently, GHIAL has been recognized with the ACI World’s “Voice of Customer” recognition in New Delhi. This recognition was the result of its continuous efforts in gathering passenger feedback, understanding customer needs and ensuring customer’s voice was heard during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

GHIAL has also achieved the ACI’s Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) in the present COVID-19 pandemic times, when passenger safety is the top most priority of airport operators.