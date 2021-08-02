Hyderabad: All India Shia Samaj members meet Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: A delegation of the All India Shia Samaj led by its convenor Mir Firasat Ali Baqri met the Telangana State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali at his office in Lakdi ka pul. The delegation comprised of its President Syed Qasim Hyder Rizvi, Gen.Secretary Maulana Zafar Hasan and Mirza Mohammed Ali.

The delegates applauded the arrangements done by the state government on previous occasions of the Moharram festival and requested the same arrangements be accorded in the upcoming Moharram festival.

They appreciated the stairs facility provided at the Moula Ali shrine. The convenor requested Mahmood Ali to release first instalment so that the second phase of construction works in Moula Ali can be expedited.

The home minister assured them of the full support by the government after speaking to the finance minister Harish Rao and said the construction amount will be released soon.

The delegates said that due to the home minister’s special interest, the first phase of constructions works were completed and the second phase works will also begin soon.

Mahmood Ali honoured the All India Shia Samaj President Syed Qasim Hyder Rizvi and Gen.Secretary Maulana Zafar Hasan on their first visit to Hyderabad. The delegation assured its full support to the protection of the Shia Waqf lands in the state.