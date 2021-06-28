Hyderabad: All-women Lions Club inaugurates charitable clinic

Hyderabad: The Lions Club of Hyderabad Petals, an all women club, inaugurated its new charitable clinic for women and children from the underprivileged sections at Indiranagar in Banjara Hills

The district governor of the International Association of Lions Clubs, Manoj Kumar Rajpurohit and Uma Chigurupati, Chairperson, FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) inaugurated the clinic. Kumar said they have put up the clinic with good interiors in just three weeks and that the organisation is good at getting things done fast.

Uma Chigurupati said that the the clinic is need of the hour, “No matter how many PHCs (Primary Health Care Centers) are there, you still need charitable clinics like this one. Government alone cant do many things. Nobody should wait for government to do everything. We can solve small small issue on our own. I am sure many poor people living this slum colony will benefit from the clinic.”

Interior designer Sudha Moola Deverakonda designed the new clinic-room. The clinic is the permanent project of Lions Club of Hyderabad Petals taken up in the slum area of Indiranagar, which has 16,650 population comprising daily wage workers, film technicians, drivers.

It which will be functional from July 1, and will have paediatricians and gynaecologists who will provide free consultancy to needy above 70 years. The clinic has come up in a classroom donated by Richmonds High School. The total cost of the project is Rs 2 lakh and the running expenditure is estimated to be around Rs 6 to 8 lakhs per year.

The clinic will work for six hours a day (3 hours each in the morning and evening and will also organise free diabetic checkup, breast cancer, check up camps and others. Women and children are the most vulnerable people and their health is of utmost importance for the betterment of the society

The secretary of the Lions Club of Hyderabad Petals Kavita Rathod and the treasurer Lion Sarita Rao have worked hand in hand in giving a concrete shape to the objective of the club.