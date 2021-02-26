Hyderabad: Youtuber Abu Faisal arrested for hate-mongering

Hyderabad: The immigration authorities at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad on Friday detained Abu Faisal an alleged hate monger hailing from the old city. Soon after his arrival from Dubai, he was taken into custody and later handed over to the Cyber Crimes police.

Though he was based in Dubai (UAE), he has been allegedly making inflammatory statements on social media forcing the police to initiate suo-moto action against him.

He was wanted in few cases of alleged hate-mongering on social media. In May 2020, cyber crimes police registered a case under IPC section 153(A) (promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups) and other sections of IT act against Abu Faisal, a resident of Barkas in the old city for allegedly making statements.

Earlier the Cyber Crime at CCS Hyderabad have issued a Look Out Circular (LoC) against Abu Faisal, who is also the supporter of AIMIM. All the airports across the country were alerted against the entry of the accused.

The accused is being produced before the Nampally metropolitan criminal courts at Hyderabad.