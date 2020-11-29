Hyderabad: Amit Shah will visit Bhagyalakshmi temple today

Hyderabad: BJPs star campaigner Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Hyderabad on Sunday and take up the responsibility of campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

Today, Amit Shah will visit Bhagyalakshmi temple abutting historic Charminar accompanied by Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh, Dr. K. Laxman, BJP PBC Morcha, national president other BJP leaders from Telangana unit. Ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Hyderabad’s old city, which knows as a base of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) heavy paramilitary forces have been deployed.

Later, he will lead the roadshow in support of the BJP candidates contesting the GHMC election scheduled to be held on December 1. The roadshow will be held today from Warisguda in Secunderabad to Hanuman temple Sithaphalmandi of around 1.3 km at 11:45 am.

Moreover, Amit Shah will not be addressing any public meeting, after his arrival at Begumpet Airport in special flight, he will also be leading the roadshow at BJP state office in Nampally at 13: hrs.

Voting will be held in 150 wards in the GHMC polls on December and the results will be declared on December 4.

In the last GHMC election, TRS won in 99 wards. AIMIM won 44, with the remaining seven wards won by other parties and Independents.

Source: Siasat News