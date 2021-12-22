Hyderabad among top 3 cities searched for jobs in 2021: Report 

Hyderabad: The cities of Hyderabad, Bangalore and Mumbai remained the most searched for jobs among job seekers as the country recovered from the aftermath of two consecutive COVID-19 waves.

Pune and Chennai, centres where hiring and job searches have attracted talent from across the country, followed.

Indeed.com, a job site, witnessed interesting trends that defined the dynamics of job search this year. While work from home, digitization, automation, and lockdown had their merits and challenges for India, businesses stabilized and expanded their operations.

Many industries witnessed rapid growth, creating job opportunities, propelled by the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. While the digitization of businesses kept the demand for tech jobs steady, many unique roles emerged.

As India returned to normalcy after a long spell of the pandemic and lockdowns, high demand by organizations for unique roles such as professor, loan officers, recruitment managers and packagers, was observed. Data indicates that job postings for the role of ‘Professor’ witnessed a massive jump of 2,448 percent between December 2020 and December 2021. There was a similar interest from job seekers for this role as clicks for ‘professor’ too saw an increase of 1,576 percent.

The BFSI sector witnessed growth in postings for jobs such as ‘Credit Manager’ (496%), ‘Loan Officer’ (189%), and ‘Branch Manager’ (186%). Postings for tech jobs such as ‘Senior Software Engineer’ (70%), ‘Software Engineer’ (33%) and ‘Full Stack Developer’ (10%) witnessed a steady growth, during the same period.

Once the Covid-19 vaccination drive got underway, companies and employees were better prepared to face the challenges posed by the pandemic compared to the previous year. This was reflected by a surge in job seekers’ interest in roles such as ‘Event Coordinator’ (715%), ‘Presenter’ (562%), ‘Taxi Driver’ (499%), and ‘Customer Service Supervisor’ (475%). It clearly indicates that people started getting back to the new normal, looking beyond the pandemic.

“Right now we might have to wait and watch to understand what will be the next big thing for the industry in 2022 and beyond. But, our data shows India Inc’s inclination towards the relevance of tech jobs remains steady. With continued reliance on technological solutions to meet the needs for shopping, remote working, and learning. Some of these trends will continue to rule in 2022,” said head of sales, Indeed India, Satish Kumar.

Job postings for roles such as ‘Order Processor’ (-70%), ‘Call Centre Representative’ (-61%), ‘Collection Agent’ (-59%), ‘Machine Operator’ (-59%) witnessed degrowth during December 2020 and December 2021. Some skilled labour roles such as ‘Fitter’ (-55%) and ‘Welder’ (-52%) also declined in the same period largely due to COVID restrictions and migration of such talent back to their hometowns.

Indeed also saw a dip in job postings like ‘Ground Staff’ (-94%), ‘Horticulture Manager’ (-80%), ‘Procurement Assistant’ (-75%), ‘Floor Supervisor’ (-71%) and ‘Materials Manager’ (-71%) saw significant degrowth between December 2020- December 2021.

Technology organizations increased freshers’ postings and the report on freshers’ hiring indicated that the number of freshers seeking jobs (searches) had seen a 30 percent, year over year, increase in October 2021 compared to October 2020. In 2021, most job seekers enthusiastically looked for work portfolios such as ‘Software Engineers and ‘Full-Stack Developers’ while other business function roles like ‘Sales Representatives’ and ‘Business Development Executives’.