Hyderabad: Arrangements completed for Eid-ul-Adha prayers at Eidgahs, mosques

Hyderabad: After almost one and a half year, the Eid prayers will be held in congregations in Hyderabad and other districts of the Telangana State. With the fall in the number of COVID-19 cases, the state government has given permission to offer the Eid-ul-Adha prayers in the Eidgahs and mosques.

The officials of the waqf board and other organizing committee members have completed the arrangements of Eid-ul-Adha prayers in Hyderabad and other districts.

The Telangana Waqf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem has constituted a team of officials to oversee the arrangements of the prayers in the Mir Alam and Madannapet Eidgah. All the related works have been completed in both the Eidgahs.

In Eidgah Mir Alam, the prayer will be offered at 9:30 in the morning. Hafiz Rizwan Qureshi will lead and deliver the sermon of the Eid ul Adha prayer.

In Madannapet Eidgah, the prayer will be held at 9 a.m. whereas, in Makkah Masjid, it will be held at 9:30 a.m. Moulana Lateef Ahmed will lead the prayers and deliver the sermon in the Makkah Masjid.

Mohammed Saleem said that in view of the impending rainfall in the state, special arrangements i.e., placement of tents and prayer mats have been arranged in Eidgahs.

He appealed to the worshippers to wear the face masks and maintain social distancing while performing prayers in Eidgahs as well as in the mosques.