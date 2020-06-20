Hyderabad: Azad booked for making derogatory remarks against woman

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against Bhim Army Chief, Chandrasekhar Azad for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a woman.

Based on the complaint lodged by a research scholar and activist, Prema Thiruvaipathi, Hyderabad Police registered a case against Azad under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act.

Prema alleged that through his official Twitter account, Azad had threatened a woman, Kajal Hindustani.

Claiming that All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences discarded the blood donated by Azad after she informed the institution about his suffering from blood disorder, she alleged that Bhim Army Chief may harass her.

Police registered a case and started investigation.