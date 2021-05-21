Hyderabad: Balanagar flyover to be inaugurated next month

Hyderabad: The one Kilometer long flyover at Balanagar shall likely be inaugurated on June 15, 2021. The work of the flyover constructed jointly by GHMC, HMDA, Telangana Road Building and other authorities with a cost of Rs.380 cr is in the final stage and shall be completed by June 2, 2021.

In view of the traffic jams and pedestrians issues, the foundation stone of the flyover was laid in 2017. It took 4 years for its completion.

Though the work on the project was fast tracked, but still the inordinate delay was due to acquiring the properties and other issues on the stretch.

Similarly, one more ramp is being built at 11.8 km long Mehdipatnam to Aramgarh PVNR Expressway which shall be opened for the public early next month as the work is almost complete.

The Telangana government is taking necessary steps to fast track these and other projects undertaken by the Municipal authorities.