Hyderabad-based education group offers free online classes amid COVID-19

Hyderabad: In a bid to ensure academic continuity with schools being closed since March 2020 due to COVID-induced lockdown, a city-based MS group of institutions and the Siasat group has launched an initiative to provided online classes for free to all.

The online teaching will cover every subject for students of classes 8-10.

Elaborating further, Zakir Hussain, educationist and member of Salar Jung museum board said: “This initiative is for all, irrespective of caste and religion; The classes will be held from 9 am-12.30 pm and all the links and details are being provided.” He appreciated Moazzam of MS Academy and Zaheeruddin Ali Khan of the Siasat group for their endeavor in imparting education to all.

Director of e-Learning, Syed Asim Ahmed appealed to all parents to let their wards benefit through these classes. “Our guidance and supervision will help a student imbibe knowledge without any distraction,” he added.

In February 2020, a similar initiative has already been started at Masjid-e-Alamgir, Shantinagar, which opened its doors for hundreds of students for class 8 to pg, and helped them prepare for various competitive exams because of pandemic they have to stop.

Now 21 other mosques in the city came forward for this initiative to provide regular education and skill development, along with religious teachings for boys, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the online classes will be held from MS Education Academy.

A group of intellectuals and educators in Hyderabad—including Siasat managing editor Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, MS educational society director Mohammed Moazzam Hussain, educationalist Zakir Hussain, president of the mosque committee Munawar Hussain and secretary Syed Shaikh—are among the few who came forward for this initiative.

Besides, there are twenty-two teaching faculty including IT professionals involved in this initiative.

TimeTable for online classes:

Class 8 Timetable

Class 9 Timetable

Class 10 Timetable

Details of the online classes:

Online classes will commence on April 9, 2021, from 9 am to 12:30 pm. They are free of cost.