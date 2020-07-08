Hyderabad based MIM to contest 32 seats in Bihar assembly polls

By Rasia Hashmi Published: July 08, 2020, 6:40 am IST
MIM Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: In an attempt to expand its footprints in Bihar, All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has decided to contest 32 seats in the upcoming assembly election to be held in October-November in Bihar, the Hindi heartland. The party is headed by Hyderabad Member of Parliament Mr Asaduddin Owaisi.

Current MLA

The party will field its 32 candidates across 22 districts of Bihar. Currently it has one MLA, Qamrul Huda, who won the Kishanganj seat in the by-election, held last year.

Alliance with like-minded parties

President AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi said he is ready to stitch an alliance with “like-minded parties” to put up a formidable challenge to the ruling NDA in the assembly elections.

Seats likely to contest from

According to an earlier report, MIM is likely to contest from Balrampur, Barari, Kadva, Amaur, Baisi, Jokihat, Keoti, Samastipur, Bisfi, Jhanjharpur, Bochaha, Sahebganj, Mahoba, Bettiah, Ramnagar, Dhaka, Narkatiaganj, Parihar, Bajopatti, Phulwari Sharif, Raghunathpur, Daraundha, Birauli, Sahebpur Kamal, Kahalgaon, Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Shahpur, Makhdumpur, Imamganj, Wazirganj, Aurangabad and Chainpur.

