Hyderabad-based NGO aims to bring hope to differently-abled people

Hyderabad: Looking at the problems faced by the differently-abled people who belong to poor communities, a Hyderabad-based NGO ‘Hope Angel Foundation’ is distributing free tricycles and wheelchairs to them.

Till now around 330 tricycles and wheelchairs have been distributed to the differently able people who belong to poor and downtrodden sections of the community.

Speaking to ANI, Shaker Hussain, the founder and President of ‘Hope Angel Foundation’ said that differently-abled people especially from poor sections of society, face a lot of difficulties especially during summer for their daily needs and chores.

“The differently able people, especially from poor sections of the community, face a lot of difficulties especially during summer to do their daily chores, that is why we have distributed them with wheelchairs and tricycles. To more than 80 people who are differently able, we are currently distributing these tricycles and wheelchairs. Earlier we have already distributed nearly 250 tricycles to differently-abled people,” said Hussain.

“We conduct ration distribution programs for many poor on regular basis. We also try to educate poor children and especially the girl children by counselling their parents that educating a girl child is highly necessary,” he added.

According to Hussain, the NGO also provides medical help to the poor and downtrodden sections of society. Ashraf Abbas, Treasurer of the NGO said that the organisation is also planning to raise a voice against child labour and promote education to maximum poor children.

“Till the last, we will try to help the poor and needy as much as possible. We will be working to raise our voice against child labour and promote education to maximum poor children. We are also working on orphanage marriages,” said Abbas.