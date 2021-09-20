Hyderabad-based restaurateur appointed as managing committee member of NRAI

Hyderabad: Shaaz Mehmood, a partner at the Olive Bar & Kitchen Pvt. Ltd has been appointed as managing committee member of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) at the recently held 39th annual general meeting at New Delhi. He has been chosen for the period 2021-23.

Shaaz Mehmood has the distinction of being the only member from Hyderabad to be on the committee that aspires to promote and strengthen the Indian foodservice sector. It represents the interests of members through advocacy, training, research, and industry events. The NRAI is the voice of the Indian restaurant industry founded in 1982.

The committee consists of over 30 restaurant CEOs & owners representing various national and international brands from the F&B sector. Shaaz Mehmood is an authority on Hyderabadi cuisine.

An elated Shaaz Mehmood, said, “It’s a prestigious honor to be part of the Managing Committee of National Restaurant Association of India, especially now more than ever when the industry is reeling under severe stress. Will join forces to empower the Restaurant Industry, combat the challenges and come out with flying colors.”

He added that it’s an opportunity to enhance Hyderabad’s representation in the Association and facilitate greater traction for the World famous Hyderabad cuisines.