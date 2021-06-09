Hyderabad: Beneficiaries to receive ration cards from next week

Hyderabad: In line with the state cabinet’s decision to immediately issue ration cards to eligible beneficiaries, minister for animal husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday directed the authorities to issue new ration cards to pending applicants in Hyderabad limits.

The cabinet meeting which was held under the chairmanship of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday decided to disburse 4,46,169 ration cards in the span of 15 days.

With regard to this, Yadav said that they received as many as 1.77 lakh applications of which 44,734 cards were already distributed. While 5,353 cards were ready for distribution, 99,014 applications were pending for observation.

He directed the authorities to take co-operation from GHMC, revenue department staff for the verification of applications received.

Further, Yadav said that within Hyderabad limits, 99,668 applications were received for changes in ration cards, of which 38,846 were already clarified. Changes for more 48,498 ration cards are still under consideration, he added.

Besides, the minister said that 613 shops out of a total of 670 ration shops in the region are functional now and 25 of them shut due to the death of the ration dealers. Civil supplies commissioner Anil Kumar told the minister that opening of another 32 new ration shops can be facilitated soon.

In a meeting held at Yadav’s meeting on the distribution cards at his office in Masab Tank, home minister Mahmood Ali, civil supplies commissioner Anil Kumar, Hyderabad Mayor G Vijayalaxmi, Hyderabad collector Swetha Mohanthy, chief rationing officer Bala Mayadevi, Hyderabad civil supplies officer Ramesh, were among others who participated.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Cabinet Sub-Committee was constituted to suggest solutions to problems being faced in the public distribution system, including enhanced commission to ration dealers.

It was decided that the civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar will chair the sub-committee with Ministers T Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, P Sabita Indra Reddy, and A Indrakaran Reddy as members.