Hyderabad: Birthday celebration turns into tragedy as two friends drown in lake

Earlier, three girls drowned due to selfie craze

17th July 2021
Drowning
Representaional Image

Hyderabad: A birthday celebration in Hyderabad has turned into a tragedy after two friends drowned in a lake. This incident took place at Shamirpet.

As per the preliminary investigation, a group of youths, Abhishek, Shiva, Shobath, Arafat, Gaganraj, Vashish and Tarun went to the Shamirpet lake. After reaching the spot, they celebrated the birthday of Abhishek.

Later, when they entered the lake, one of the friends Shiva lost his balance. Seeing him drowning, Shobath tried to save him, however, both of them drowned in the lake.

It is alleged that the tragic incident took place due to the selfie craze.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Three girls drowned due to selfie craze

Earlier, the selfie craze had claimed the lives of three teenage girls of a family in Telangana’s Nirmal district.

The girls were drowned in an irrigation tank while trying to take selfies. The tragic incident occurred at Singangaon village of Thanoor mandal.

