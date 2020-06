Hyderabad: The lone BJP Legislator Goshamahal constituency T Raja Singh’s gunman(PSO) has been infected by the deadly COVID-19. After the report of infection the legislator, his family members and his associates quarantined themselves.

Raja Singh revealed this through his twitter handle and said he and his family have undergone corona virus tests and the report is expected in a day.

Yesterday my gun man has been tested positive with corona.



I've taken test along with my family & karyakartas, report is expected in 2 days.



Increase your immune system to defeat #corona request all to perform yoga, exercise & guidelines of Aayush mantralaya. pic.twitter.com/14xNcjLbN4 — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) June 20, 2020

He advised the public to build up strong immunity power and do regular exercise and Yoga.