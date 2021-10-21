Hyderabad: Boy dies after falling into drainage

Hyderabad: A 7-year-old boy died after he fell into drainage near his home in Papireddy Colony on Tuesday. This incident took place under the Chandanagar Police jurisdiction.

According to the Police sources, the boy Arvind was the son of Raju and Anubai and a resident of Rajiv Gruhakalpa in Papireddy colony.

On Tuesday evening, the boy was last seen playing near his home. Later, the boy went missing.

After failing to find their son, the parents went to the Chandanagar Police Station in night.

Based on the complaint, police filed a missing case and began the search operations.

Later, the dead body of the boy was found in the drainage sump by the nearby residents of the Colony. The police team was informed about it and the dead body was send to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.