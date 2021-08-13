Hyderabad: British Council to hold ‘Study UK Fair’ on Aug 21

Hyderabad: The United Kingdom’s organization for cultural relations, British Council, is hosting its semiannual event titled ‘Study UK Virtual Fair’ on August 21 on Zoom from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The Study UK fair went digital in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the British Council organized two ‘virtual’ fairs in August and December, which together saw over 11,000 registrations, it said in a press release.

The ‘Study UK Virtual Fair’ hopes to aid participants in getting all answers about the current process for obtaining a student visa as well as a Graduate Route from UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) officers. Experts will also address queries on the newly launched Graduate Route and post-study work opportunities in the United Kingdom. Representatives from the British Council will be sharing information on the available scholarships and student life in the UK.

Additionally, the Study UK Virtual Fair will allow prospective students to consult and get guidance on programs, university selection, eligibility, the application process, and course content. Representatives from over 35 UK universities including those from the University of Bristol, University of Birmingham, University of Edinburgh, University of Glasgow, University of Sheffield, University of Manchester, and others will be present there.

For more information and to pre-register, students can visit: https://www.britishcouncil.in/study-uk/events/virtual-fair-2021