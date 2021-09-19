Hyderabad: Brother-sister duo bag medals at national boxing championship

Hyderabad: In a proud moment for the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), a brother-sister duo has bagged gold and silver medals at the Boxing Development Federation of India’s fourth Junior Men and Women’s national boxing championship 2021 held at Sonipat, Haryana recently.

Mohd Ajwad Ahmed of Asif Nagar, who is in class 9, participated in the 43-46 kgs category and bagged a gold medal. Similarly, Ayani Sultana of Golconda, an intermediate student participated in the 54-57 kgs and bagged a silver medal.

Speaking on the achievement, Mohd Ahmed, a construction worker and father of the sibling boxers said, “I am very happy that my children made glory at National Level. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, they had to face tough time, but they never looked back. They did not stop practicing and have struggled hard every day and today that dedication and hard work has paid off.”

“Whatever we are today is because of the intensive coaching being provided by TMREI Society. We never imagined that we will get glory at National’s at a young age. Now we want to represent in international Championship one day,” said the Brother-Sister Duo Ajwad and Ayani.

They further thanked Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for providing best facilities and coaching. B Shafiullah, secretary TMREIS expressed his best wishes to the siblings boxers and urged them to earn good name for TMREIS and for Telangana State and to become role model for other students.

The TMREIS society is ensuring that students of sports academy get a good diet and training and also ensuring fitness and endurance among students. Both Ajwad and Ayani will be further groomed to represent India to participate more in National and International Championships.