Hyderabad: Butchers academy to be set up by PROTEINS

Hyderabad: A first-of-its-kind Butchers Academy is set to be started in Hyderabad by PROTEINS, the retail chain of hygienic nonvegetarian meat outlets, very soon.



The academy will train 500 butchers during the next eight months. The training will be on the job training with a stipend of Rs. 8000 a month and later will be absorbed by the company itself.



According to the founders of PROTEIN Vijay Chowdary Tripuraneni, Mr. Srinivasa Rao Potini and Mr. J. Srinvas Reddy chairman of JSR Group who has joined the board of the company recently, directors of the company Mr. Manchala Vamshi Raj Alumni of BITS Pilani and Mr. Mandadi Harish Reddy Alumni of IIT Chennai, the academy is immediately starting by training ten butchers followed by others.

An in-store training program for three months will be taken up. Tenth plus qualified youth will be recruited and they will be provided regular employment on completion of training.



Stating that there were no qualified butchers, they thought of setting up this academy. Butchering is a highly qualified job as the person has to understand hygiene, various types of cuts, etc. There is a huge demand for Butchers especially in five-star hotels and restaurants where they are paid good salaries.

Hence to fulfill the gap of the demand and to ensure they have qualified butchers PROTEINS is starting this academy.



PROTEINS which is fulfilling the gap of providing clean hygienic meat, fish, and other non-vegetarian items is a one-stop-shop for various types of meats including exotic meats like crabs, exotic prawns lobsters, fishes, and much more.

Against having 11 outlets across the twin cities, it is planning to increase the outlets to 75 outlets across twin cities by end of March 2022. The Telugu entrepreneurs plan to infuse Rs 22 crores but will also have franchisee outlets and will generate employment of 850 people and a targeted turnover of Rs. 60 crores. JSR Group has joined the company by taking a 40 percent stake.



Presently their chain is very successful as it is also lady-friendly where women can also buy meat in a cleaner hygienic manner. The company retails all kinds of meat like poultry, lamb meat, fish, and exotic meats eggs all under one roof. They retail only halal meat but are experts at all kinds of cuts for meats required by the customer.



As part of future plans, they propose to go to pan India with their outlets. They also have online delivery.